Hungarian National Museum opens exhibition honoring Hunnic ruler [PHOTOS]

23 January 2026 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Hungarian National Museum has officially opened the international exhibition "Attila," dedicated to the ruler of the Hunnic Empire (434-453) and his legacy, Azernews reports Azertag.

Considered one of the largest cultural projects of recent years, the exhibition brings together approximately 400 rare artifacts from 64 museums across 13 countries.

The opening ceremony was attended by Hungary's Minister of Culture and Innovation Hankó Balázs, TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev, President of the International Turkic Academy Shahin Mustafayev as well as ambassadors from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkiye, along with numerous officials. Speakers highlighted Attila's role as a historical bridge between East and West.

Sultan Raev described the exhibition as a vivid expression of shared historical memory, emphasizing that Attila’s legacy represents a unifying value for different peoples.

The exhibition showcases ornamental objects, weapons, and ceremonial items from Azerbaijan, Central Asia, and Europe, offering a unique glimpse into the cultural and material heritage associated with the Hunnic empire.

The exhibition titled "Attila" will remain open to visitors until July 12, 2026.