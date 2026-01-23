World’s first luxury design robot unveiled

23 January 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Russian luxury brand Caviar, renowned for its custom smartphones, has taken a bold step into robotics by creating the world’s first luxury-designed robot, based on the Unitree G1 platform, Azernews reports.

The robot has been christened Aladdin, and its appearance lives up to its name: the case is adorned with gold inlays and precious stones, evoking the elegance of aristocratic robes. The design transforms a high-tech humanoid into a statement piece for collectors and enthusiasts of luxury tech.

As with all of Caviar’s creations, Aladdin is not a mass-market product. Each unit is made exclusively to individual orders, with prices estimated around $100,000 per robot.

The Unitree G1, developed by the Chinese robotics company Unitree, serves as a high-performance foundation. It is a compact, bipedal humanoid robot combining exceptional agility—capable of running and performing somersaults—with functional manipulator arms. Its capabilities make it suitable for scientific applications, demonstrations, and even industrial tasks, blending luxury with utility.

Interestingly, some tech analysts suggest that this project could spark a new niche market where robotics meets high-end design. Future luxury robots may combine art, technology, and AI, serving not just as functional machines but also as status symbols for collectors and early adopters.