UAV carrying drugs from Iran shot down at Azerbaijan border

24 January 2026 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

An unmanned aerial vehicle illegally entering Azerbaijani airspace from Iran has been neutralized near the state border, Azernews reports via the State Border Service.

According to the information, the incident occurred in the service area of the Horadiz border detachment of the Border Troops Command. The UAV was being used to transport narcotics from the Islamic Republic of Iran into Azerbaijan.

As a result of coordinated operational and search measures carried out jointly by the State Border Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the drone was detected in a timely manner and neutralized before completing its mission.

An inspection of the scene revealed 6 kilograms and 600 grams of marijuana attached to the UAV.

Operational and investigative measures are currently ongoing to identify those involved in the attempted drug smuggling operation.