Bulgarian National Bank issues first euro-denominated collector coin

25 January 2026 21:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will put into circulation a silver collector coin themed “125 Years of the Electric Tram in Bulgaria” on January 26, Azernews reports citing the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

This is the first collector coin to be issued by the BNB following Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro on January 1, BNB said on its website on Friday.

With Bulgaria’s accession to the euro area, the BNB discontinued the issuance of commemorative coins with denominations in levs and has begun issuing collector coins with denominations in euros. Collector coins have the status of legal tender only in the issuing country, and their face value must differ from the denominations of euro coins in circulation. Such coins must also differ substantially from circulation coins in at least two of the following three parameters: colour, diameter and weight.

According to the BNB’s coin-issuance programme for 2026, four more collector coins are to be issued, along with one EUR 2 commemorative coin, the bank’s website shows.

The issue price of the “125 Years of the Electric Tram in Bulgaria” coin is EUR 144 (BGN 281.64). The coin has a face value of EUR 10.

The coin will be sold by the BNB at four cash desks in the central BNB building and at four cash desks at the BNB Cash Centre in Sofia, located at 10 Mihail Tenev Street.

Each customer will be allowed to purchase only one coin at BNB cash desks, regardless of whether the purchase is made on their own behalf and for their own account, or on behalf of and for the account of another person. When purchasing the silver coin on behalf of another person, an explicit notarized power of attorney authorizing the purchase must be presented.

If a customer, acting as a private individual, purchases a coin at BNB cash desks, they will not be entitled to purchase an additional coin as a representative of a legal entity, and the same restriction applies vice versa. Coins will not be sold to persons under 18 years of age, the Bulgarian National Bank explained.

By the end of the business day on January 26, the new coin will also be supplied by the BNB to Investbank, First Investment Bank, Texim Bank, Tokuda Bank and Central Cooperative Bank for sale at their offices and branches, as well as to Bulgarian Mint. A list of the branches and offices offering the coin will be published by the BNB.