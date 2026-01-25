Weekly review: Azerbaijani manat holds steady against U.S. dollar

25 January 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar unchanged this week, Azernews reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week stood at 1.7 manat per dollar.

Meanwhile, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0201 manat, while the weighted average increased by 0.0095545 manat to reach 1.988725 manat per euro.

The manat also strengthened against 100 Russian rubles, with the official rate climbing by 0.0663 manat and the weighted average rising by 0.4121 manat to 2.20715 manat.

In contrast, the manat weakened slightly against the Turkish lira, as the official rate fell by 0.0001 to 0.0392 manat per lira, and the weighted average rate declined by the same amount to 0.03928 manat.

No exchange rate data were published on January 20, which is observed as a National Day of Mourning in Azerbaijan and is a non-working day.