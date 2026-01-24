Business activity expands in Garabagh and East Zangezur

24 January 2026 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

As of January 1 this year, a total of 5,591 micro, small, medium and large business entities, along with 99,913 individual entrepreneurs, were operating in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions.

According to information from the State Statistics Committee, cited by Azernews, this represents steady growth compared to the previous year. The number of business entities increased by 351 units, while the number of individual entrepreneurs rose by 5,114 units year-on-year.

In the reporting period, micro businesses accounted for the largest share of enterprises in both regions. In the Garabagh economic region, 4,174 micro business entities were registered, while East Zangezur accounted for 968. These figures correspond to 2.2% and 0.5% of the total number of business entities across the country, respectively.

Small business entities numbered 248 in Garabagh and 56 in East Zangezur, while medium-sized enterprises reached 107 and 20, respectively. At the same time, 13 large business entities were operating in the Garabagh economic region, compared to 5 in East Zangezur.

Individual entrepreneurship also showed notable activity. As of January 1, 2026, a total of 92,276 individual entrepreneurs were operating in the Garabagh economic region, while 7,637 were registered in East Zangezur, reflecting the gradual revival of economic life and private initiative in the regions.