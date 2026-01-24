Lula accuses Trump of building 'new UN'

24 January 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump attempts to create a new United Nations and be its sole owner, Azernews reports. "President Trump is proposing to create a new UN and that he alone is the owner of the UN," Lula said at an event organized by the Landless Rural Workers Movement in Brazil's northeastern state of Bahia. He said that the world is facing a "very critical" political moment, with multilateralism being thrown out in favor of unilateralism, adding that the "law of the strongest" is increasingly shaping international relations and the UN Charter is being "torn apart." Lula said he has intensified diplomatic contacts in recent weeks to help build an international response to strengthen multilateralism, citing talks with the leaders of Russia, China, India, Hungary and Mexico, among others. The goal, he said, is to explore the possibility of an international meeting to reaffirm commitment to multilateralism and prevent "the force of arms and intolerance of any country in the world" from prevailing.

