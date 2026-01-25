SME Houses serve over half million entrepreneurs last year [PHOTO]

25 January 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

By AzerNews Staff

In 2025, SME Houses, centers providing a full range of services to entrepreneurs under one roof, delivered a total of 543,033 services. These services were provided to small and medium-sized business owners across Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the Small and Medium Business Development Agency.

Most requests were related to essential business documentation and tax matters, highlighting the practical support these centers provide to the entrepreneurial community.

Nearly 327,000 services were provided by the Baku SME House, over 131,000 by the Yevlax SME House, around 18,000 by the Khachmaz SME House, and more than 67,000 by the service center at the Food City Agropark in Khachmaz.

Of the services delivered, approximately 496,000 were provided by government agencies (G2B), while over 47,000 came from business entities (B2B), demonstrating a seamless collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Entrepreneurs most often turned to SME Houses for permits related to cargo transport, certificates of origin, business registration and tax matters, as well as access to customs, utilities, and banking services.

Satisfaction among entrepreneurs remained impressively high, with 98 percent expressing approval of the services received.

SME Houses operate under the structure of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency and provide access to more than 400 essential G2B and B2B services offered by over 50 state and private institutions, covering every aspect of running a small or medium-sized business.

Note that SME Houses (Small and Medium Enterprise Houses) are one-stop service centers created to support entrepreneurs by providing both government (G2B) and business (B2B) services in a single location. They are part of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency and aim to make business registration, licensing, tax, customs, utilities, banking, and other services faster, easier, and more transparent.

Currently, SME Houses operate in cities including Baku, Khachmaz, and Yevlakh, with regional service points in places like Khudat. They offer over 400 services from nearly 50 state and private institutions, helping entrepreneurs handle essential paperwork, permits, and business support efficiently.

The centers also provide training, startup support, and additional facilities for new businesses. Citizen satisfaction with SME House services is extremely high, around 98 percent, highlighting their success in strengthening Azerbaijan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.