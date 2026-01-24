bp supports publication highlighting key facts about the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic [PHOTOS]

24 January 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

bp today announced the publication of a new book it has supported - “100 Most Interesting Facts about the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic”, aimed at increasing awareness and interest in the history of Azerbaijan’s first democratic state among a wide audience, Azernews reports.

This book brings together 100 carefully selected and lesser-known facts about the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), the first democratic parliamentary republic in the East, which existed for just 23 months before being overturned by Soviet Russia.

The book offers readers concise, engaging and well-sourced historical insights about ADR. Each fact is based on authentic materials, including transcripts of ADR parliamentary sessions and government decisions, ensuring accuracy and originality.

The publication explores key questions such as “Who wrote the Declaration of Independence?”, “Was the National Council should be considered Azerbaijan’s first parliament?”, “When was the National Anthem of Azerbaijan first sounded officially?”, “Who created the State Emblem of Azerbaijan?”, “Who objected to taking Iravan from Azerbaijan and giving it to the Armenians?” and many others.

The book also features 25 original illustrations and drawings, making it visually appealing and accessible to a wide audience, including schoolchildren, students, and anyone interested in Azerbaijan’s history.

Speaking at the event hosted by bp in Baku to celebrate the publication, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, said: “We are truly proud to support this important initiative that brings to life one of the most significant chapters in Azerbaijan’s history. By presenting these facts in a concise and engaging format, the book makes history accessible to every person across society and helps preserve the legacy of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic for years to come.”

The 192-page book is designed to resonate with today’s readers, especially at a time when attention spans for lengthy texts are decreasing. It offers a concise journey through the great decisions and essential activities that the ADR accomplished during its short existence.

The author of the book is Ayaz Ilyasov who is known for producing history-focused podcasts and is a four-time recipient of the Individual Journalist Competition award from the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan.

The total cost of the project was 25,995 AZN ($15,291). The project was implemented by “Altun Kitab” LLC (Golden Book).