Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover increases over 20 pct in 2025
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover rose by over 20 percent in 2025 compared to the same period last year, the National Statistics Committee said in a statement, Azernews reports citing Xinhua News Agency.
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover in 2025 amounted to 81.2 billion U.S. dollars, said the statement. This figure increased by 13.9 billion dollars or 20.7 percent compared to the same period last year, it said.
The statement said Uzbekistan's foreign trade totaled 81.2 billion dollars, namely 33.8 billion dollars in exports and 47.4 billion dollars in imports.
Among the largest trade partners of the country, China ranked first with its share of 21.2 percent, followed by Russia with 16 percent and Kazakhstan with 6.1 percent.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!