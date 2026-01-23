India’s reliance to restart Russian oil imports in February and March despite sanctions spotlight

23 January 2026 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

India’s Reliance Industries Ltd is set to resume buying sanctions‑compliant Russian crude oil in February and March, four sources told Reuters, even after a month‑long halt in imports of Moscow‑sourced barrels, Azernews reports.

The private energy giant, which operates the world’s largest refining complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, will source Russian crude from non‑sanctioned suppliers to comply with current Western restrictions. The company last received Russian barrels in December 2025 after securing a temporary waiver from the United States that allowed it to wind down dealings with the sanctioned producer Rosneft beyond a November 21 compliance deadline.

Sources said the volume of cargoes booked for February and March has not been disclosed, and it remains unclear whether Reliance will continue Russian imports beyond March. Analysts expect India’s total imports of Russian oil to remain limited in coming months as refiners recalibrate supply strategies amid tightened sanctions and shifting market dynamics.

Like other Indian refiners, Reliance will avoid sanctioned suppliers while expanding purchases of crude from alternative sources, particularly in the Middle East, as part of a broader diversification of crude procurement.

The decision to reprise Russian oil imports comes against a backdrop of evolving geopolitical pressure, including high‑level US and EU sanctions targeting Russian oil firms and refined product exports, prompting refiners to adapt operations to remain compliant with global trade rules.

Background: Reliance had paused Russian crude deliveries in January following an earlier halt in November, when it stopped imports under long‑term arrangements to ensure compliance with new European Union product‑origin policies. It had previously resumed discounted Russian supplies in late 2025 via non‑sanctioned channels, reflecting ongoing commercial flexibility in a complex sanctions landscape.

The move highlights the continued interplay between sanctions policy and global oil trade, with major energy buyers like India balancing compliance pressures with the commercial imperative to secure cost‑competitive energy supplies.