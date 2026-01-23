Winter Fairy Tale: Azerbaijan launches contest for art exhibition

23 January 2026 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Aiming to foster a respectful attitude toward the environment among the younger generation and showcase the enchanting beauty of nature throughout the seasons, organisers have announced a call for submissions under the motto: "Get Closer to Nature – Capture Its Magic!" for the art exhibition "Winter Fairy Tale", dedicated to winter landscapes, Azernews reports.

Participants are invited to submit works on winter-themed subjects. Suggested topics include snowy landscapes, natural scenery, moods evoked by snowy weather, views of one's native region, and more.

Children and youth aged 8 to 21 are eligible to participate. The size of submitted works should not exceed 30×40 cm. Applications and photos of artworks will be accepted until February 20, 2026, via email at mail to: [email protected].

Following the selection process, 100 works will be displayed at the exhibition. Among these, the 30 best pieces will be showcased at the Khatai Children's Art Gallery for a period of three weeks. Participation is free, and all selected artists will receive certificates.

The exhibition is organised by the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, the Children's Art Gallery of Khatai District, and the Khatai Arts Centre.

The project is implemented with support from the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, JSC Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting, the Khatai District Executive Authority, and the Azerbaijan Artists' Union of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

For more information: +994 51 310 74 01 (phone/WhatsApp).

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.