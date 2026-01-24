US, Russia, Ukraine resume talks in Abu Dhabi
The ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, mediated by the United States and hosted by the United Arab Emirates, have resumed, TASS reported on Saturday, Azernews reports.
Among those present in Abu Dhabi are United States President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and, allegedly, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) head Kirill Dmitriev.
Meanwhile, RIA Novosti reported, citing a source, that the meeting will not be open to the press. However, they added that it is unclear if there will be a press conference after.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!