National Art Museum holds lecture on Mirza Gadim Iravani's artistic legacy [PHOTOS]

23 January 2026 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has hosted lecture on Mirza Gadim Iravani's artistic legacy, Azernews reports.

The lecture titled "The Memory Written in the Colors of Time: Mirza Gadim Iravani" was organized as part of the museum's "Lecture at the Museum" series.

The lecture was delivered by Ayten Ahmadova, Deputy Director for Research at the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art, PhD in Art History, and co-author of the book "Mirza Gadim Iravani: At the Crossroads of Time."

The presentation offered an in-depth exploration of the life and artistic legacy of Mirza Gadim Iravani, a prominent representative of 19th-century Azerbaijani visual art.

Particular attention was given to the historical and cultural environment in which the artist was formed, as well as to the defining features of his artistic style. Drawing on the results of extensive research conducted for the book, the lecture analyzed the historical context of Iravani's works, their artistic and aesthetic qualities, and their rich layers of symbolic meaning.

Held in the museum's exhibition hall, the lecture provided audiences with a unique opportunity to gain deeper insight into Mirza Gadim Iravani’s oeuvre through his original and distinctive works.

At the conclusion of the well-received event, Professor Asgar Zeynalov, Doctor of Philology, a leading scholar who has conducted valuable research on Mirza Gadim Iravani's legacy, addressed the audience and shared his reflections on the artist’s personality and creative path.

Professor Zeynalov also presented the museum with a copy of his book "Intellectuals of Iravan" as a gift.

Founded in 1937, the Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of the brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.