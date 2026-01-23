Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan outbound travel slips but remains above pre‑pandemic levels

23 January 2026 16:49 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
In 2025, the total number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad decreased by 2.3 percent compared with 2024, reaching 2 109.9 thousand people, Azernews reports via the State Statistical Committee. Of those who traveled abroad, 41.2 percent went to Türkiye, 14.5 percent to Russia, 10.7 percent to Georgia, 9.7 percent to...

