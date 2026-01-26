Baku Shipyard reaches 35–40% completion on new ASCO tankers [PHOTOS]

26 January 2026 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Construction work on three new tankers at the Baku Shipyard (BGZ) is progressing according to an order placed by ASCO, a company under the AZCON Holding umbrella, Azernews reports.

ASCO reported that approximately 40% of the construction of one of the tankers has been completed, while the remaining two vessels have reached around 35% completion.

The new tankers, designed with a maximum speed of 10 knots and a deadweight of 7,740 tons, will measure 141 meters in length, 16.98 meters in width, and 6 meters in height. Their specialized design allows them to dock fully loaded even at shallow ports, enhancing operational flexibility.

Built to meet modern international standards, the vessels adhere to the highest safety and environmental regulations, reflecting an innovative engineering approach.

ASCO has previously commissioned four tankers at BGZ, all of which have been successfully delivered. The “Lachin” and “Kalbajar” vessels are used for transporting oil and petroleum products, while the “Akademik Khoshbakht Yusifzade” and “Zangilan” carry both oil and chemical products. The three tankers currently under construction follow the same design as the “Akademik Khoshbakht Yusifzade” and “Zangilan,” ensuring continuity in operational capabilities and safety standards.