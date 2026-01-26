Top teams secure decisive wins in ABL ahead of playoffs [PHOTOS]

26 January 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The matches of the 14th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL) have been completed, Azernews reports.

A number of closely contested games took place in both Group A and Group B. In Group A, Ganja were defeated by Sabah with a score of 77–101, Shaki narrowly lost to NTD 93–95, while Neftchi were beaten by Absheron Lions 96–107.

In Group B, Guba claimed an 86–68 victory over Lankaran, Nakhchivan overcame Sarhadchi 65–57, and Sumgayit edged past Ordu in a thrilling encounter, 100–96.

After the 14th round, Absheron Lions lead Group A, having played one more match than their nearest competitors.

In Group B, Ordu remain at the top of the standings despite recording their first loss of the championship. The 15th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League is scheduled to begin on January 29.

The Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL) is the country's premier men's professional basketball competition, organized by the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation (ABF).

Established in its current format to foster elite-level basketball, the league features 12 teams in the 2024/2025 season and follows a structure that includes a regular season and playoff stage to crown the champion.

BC Sabah is one of the league's leading clubs, having secured recent championship titles.

Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has played a major role in the development of basketball in the country.

In 1994, ABF became a full member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), making it possible for national basketball teams to join international competitions.

In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held in Baku.

In 2006, the men's basketball team ranked first at the FIBA European Development Cup in Albania.

Four years later, the national team became first at the Novruz-2010 International basketball tournament.

Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The team won one gold and one silver medals for Azerbaijan.

Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve, attracting more sports fans.