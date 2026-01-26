Mirvarid Dilbazi Poetry Society plans new cultural program [PHOTOS]

26 January 2026 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Board of the Mirvarid Dilbazi Poetry Society Public Union has convened to review the organization's accomplishments in 2025 and to prepare its program of activities for 2026, Azernews reports.

The meeting highlighted the Union's numerous literary and cultural projects over the past year, including poetry nights, commemorative events, and public gatherings.

The Board praised the Society's efforts to promote the legacy of Mirvarid Dilbazi, engage young people in literature, and preserve the nation's spiritual and cultural values.

During the session, Board members Vusal Sehranoglu, Taleh Aliyev, Sevil Huseynova (mother of martyr Zaur Ismayilzade), Fakhreddin Mahmudov, Vagif Osmanli, Turan Ibrahimov, Terlan Musayeva, Aybeniz Jamalova, Tarkhanim Musayibgizi, Lale Ismayil, Birliyant Atesh, Sayali Dadashova, Azade Guliyeva, Qulu Ismayilov, Gulnara Mammadova, and Polad Aga Ibrahimov noted that since its establishment, the Mirvarid Dilbazi Poetry Society has made remarkable progress.

They emphasized that the public highly appreciates the Union's work in honoring martyrs, visiting elderly homes, and promoting Azerbaijan's spiritual and cultural values both domestically and internationally.

The Board also highlighted the support of the state in promoting national values, citing the establishment of the Mirvarid Dilbazi Poetry Society club at the Vali Mammadov Cultural Center under the Baku City Department of Culture, with Gullu Eldar Tomarli appointed as its head.

Looking ahead, the Society approved the 2026 annual activity and events program for the newly formed club. Plans include continued commemorations of martyrs, meetings with war veterans, a series of events marking the 25th anniversary of the passing of People's Poet Mirvarid Dilbazi, a memorial evening for martyr Vali Mammadov, and other cultural and social initiatives.

The meeting also announced the appointment of director and composer Polad Aga Ibrahimov as head of the Society's Youth Department.

In conclusion, the Board stressed that in the coming period, the Mirvarid Dilbazi Poetry Society Public Union will further expand its activities, continuing to promote national literature, poetry, and spiritual values while prioritizing new projects and initiatives that enrich the country's literary and cultural landscape.