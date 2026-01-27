President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of mirror sheet production plant in Sumgayit Industrial Park [PHOTOS]

27 January 2026 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

On January 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening ceremony of the mirror sheet production plant of “Azermirror” LLC in the Sumgayit Industrial Park, Azernews reports.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov first briefed the head of state on the industrial zones established across the country and the activities of the Sumgayit Industrial Park.

It was reported that currently, 104 enterprises operating in industrial zones nationwide have commenced production activities. To date, more than 7 billion manats have been invested in industrial zones, resulting in the creation of over 11,000 permanent jobs. In the next phase, investments totaling nearly 1.74 billion manats are planned under ongoing projects. Thus far, industrial zones have produced goods worth a total of 19.4 billion manats, of which 6.1 billion manats’ worth has been exported. Products manufactured in these zones are currently exported to 70 countries worldwide.

The establishment of industrial parks and districts across the country, along with the creation of a favorable environment for entrepreneurial activity, reflects the successful industrialization policy aimed at diversifying the economy and accelerating the development of the non-oil sector. Industrial zones play a key role in increasing innovation and production efficiency, promoting high-tech manufacturing, expanding export potential, and boosting employment. Currently, eight industrial parks operate in Azerbaijan, including Sumgayit, Garadagh, Pirallahi, Mingachevir, Balakhani, Hajigabul, Aghdam, and the “Araz Valley Economic Zone” in Jabrayil district. Efforts are underway to establish the Nakhchivan Industrial Park and the new Western Industrial Park covering the territories of Ganja city and Shamkir district. In addition, industrial districts in Masalli, Neftchala, Sabirabad, and Sharur contribute to the development of production and entrepreneurial activity.

The Sumgayit Industrial Park covers a total area of 640 hectares and currently hosts 40 resident enterprises. The total value of the projects amounts to 6.7 billion manats, with actual investments reaching 5.5 billion manats. These projects are expected to create nearly 8,800 jobs, of which 6,135 have already been filled. The total sales volume of resident enterprises has reached 15.4 billion manats, including 5.7 billion manats in exports.

Rustam Abbasov, founder of “Azermirror” LLC, informed the President about the enterprise. It was noted that the company was granted resident status in the Sumgayit Industrial Park in 2023. Built on a one-hectare plot, the mirror sheet production plant provides permanent employment for 30 people and has an annual production capacity of 900,000 square meters of mirror sheets. In addition to meeting domestic demand, the products are planned for export. The project, based on Chinese technology, has an investment value of 6.13 million manats. The Azerbaijan Business Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy allocated a preferential loan of 1.5 million manats for the project. In line with incentives available to industrial park residents, “Azermirror” LLC has also benefited from tax and customs exemptions amounting to 600,000 manats.

The development of the non-oil industry remains a key priority of Azerbaijan’s state policy under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. Ongoing measures focus on the effective use of resources, the application of innovative approaches and advanced technologies, the formation of new industrial sectors, and the expansion of competitive production.