Azerbaijan’s apple exports rise again with new markets, building on previous growth

In January–November of last year, Azerbaijan exported 93,881 tons of apples worth 65.9 million US dollars, marking continued growth in both export volume and revenues, Azernews reports based on data from the State Statistics Committee. During the same period, apple exports were 11 % higher in quantity and...

