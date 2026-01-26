Freight traffic on China–Azerbaijan route increased by 37% in 2025 [PHOTOS]

26 January 2026 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Rövşən Rüstəmov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), part of AZCON Holding, met with a delegation led by Charles Cormier, Infrastructure Director for Europe and Central Asia at the World Bank (WB), Azernews reports, citing ADY.

According to ADY, the meeting focused on the current state of cooperation between ADY and the World Bank, the importance of expanding bilateral relations, and potential World Bank participation in the second phase of the Baku International Sea Trade Port project. The discussions also covered technical support for ongoing projects and possible investment opportunities.

Chairman Rüstəmov highlighted the recent growth in container shipments via the Middle Corridor, noting a positive trend in freight traffic between China and Azerbaijan in 2025. Last year, ADY handled 392 block trains, marking a 37% increase compared to 2024. These results were aided by ADY’s initiatives, including the engagement of China’s China Railway Container Transport Corp. Ltd. (CRCT) in the joint venture Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd, created to develop railway links between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia.

The integration of the Baku International Sea Trade Port with ADY has also played a crucial role in enhancing international transport efficiency. In 2025, the port handled a record 107,000+ TEU containers, a 40% increase over 2024.

Charles Cormier emphasized the World Bank’s interest in deepening cooperation with ADY and noted that ADY’s efforts in developing the Middle Corridor open new opportunities for future partnership.