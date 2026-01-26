Azerbaijan’s oil exports to Greece show shifting dynamics amid broader trade slowdown

26 January 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 702.4 thousand tons of oil and oil products obtained from bituminous rocks to Greece, with the total value of shipments reaching 367.7 million US dollars, according to the State Customs Committee. Azernews reports that this figure marked a sharp increase compared to the same period of 2024. In value terms, exports rose by...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!