ADB considers $50 mln regional loan as Azerbaijan leads border modernization project

26 January 2026 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is considering a loan for a regional initiative titled “modernization of border crossings for integration, logistics and development,” with Azerbaijan emerging as one of the project’s main participants and leaders in advancing transit and border infrastructure.

Azernews reports, citing ADB, that the project brings together Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, aiming to improve cross-border connectivity and logistics efficiency across a wide regional network.

Within the framework of the initiative, Azerbaijan’s experience in digitizing customs procedures, modernizing border crossing points and developing international transport corridors is being viewed as a model for other participating countries. The country’s role reflects its growing importance as a transit hub linking east–west and north–south transport routes.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $50 million, with financing planned through ADB’s own capital resources. According to the bank, approval of the project concept is scheduled for November 26, 2027, while approval of the loan itself is expected in 2028.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the Asian Development Bank since 1999. Over this period, ADB has invested approximately $5.6 billion in the country, including $4.4 billion in the public sector and $1.2 billion in the private sector. The transport sector, with around $1.5 billion, and the energy sector, with about $1.7 billion, have received the largest share of financing.

Under the new partnership strategy, ADB has indicated its readiness to invest up to $2.5 billion more in Azerbaijan, further strengthening cooperation in infrastructure, energy and sustainable development.

ADB was established in 1966 and is headquartered in Manila. The bank has 69 shareholder countries, including 50 from the Asia-Pacific region.