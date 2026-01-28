Tram line restoration and major railway upgrades planned around Baku

28 January 2026 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Restoration work on tram infrastructure has been carried out, and preparations are underway to reintroduce tram services in Baku, according to Anar Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AYNA.

As reported by Azernews, speaking at a roundtable dedicated to the implementation of the “State Program for Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030” for 2025, Rzayev said that a preliminary feasibility study for launching a tram line from Mehdiabad settlement to the “28 May” metro station has already been completed, while design work is currently in progress.

He also noted that, taking the future tram line into account, the cross-section design of the road along the Sea Breeze route has been coordinated.

Rzayev highlighted the importance of the Absheron circular railway route, which plays a key role in passenger mobility between Baku and Sumgayit and across the Absheron Peninsula. The route consists of two lines—Baku–Khirdalan–Sumgayit and Baku–Pirshaghi–Sumgayit—and has undergone significant modernization in recent years, including service improvements and increased train frequency.

To further enhance railway transport infrastructure around Baku, plans are in place to restore the Yeni Surakhani–Hovsan, Bakikhanov–Bina–Gala, and Zabrat–Mashtaga–Baghlar railway lines. The project also includes the rehabilitation of existing stations and the construction of new stations along these routes.

Rzayev said that in 2025, analyses of road and railway infrastructure along these lines were conducted and design work was launched, with some design stages already completed. Optimization work has also been carried out on stations and stops along the routes to be restored, and their locations have been determined.

Work is also underway to improve the Baku–Khirdalan–Sumgayit line by increasing train departures and passenger capacity, as well as commissioning new stops. Construction of the Darnagul stop is currently progressing rapidly, with approximately 60 percent of the work already completed. Plans are also in place to open a stop at Bash Keshla station and establish a Binagadi stop.

In addition, the Baku–Pirshaghi–Sumgayit line is set to be upgraded, with increased train frequency and passenger capacity, as well as the introduction of new stops. Railway stops are planned in the Kurdakhani, Fatmayi, and Saray settlements along this line. A stop at Narimanov station is also planned.

As part of the State Program, the restoration of the Guzdek–Garadagh railway line is also envisaged. Once restored, this line will allow freight trains to operate on that route, thereby increasing passenger train capacity on the Baku–Khirdalan–Sumgayit line.

Rzayev added that Azerbaijan plans to purchase 20 new passenger trains by 2030. Work in this direction is ongoing, with analyses underway and negotiations being held with foreign companies.