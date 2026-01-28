Zelensky wants support for EU membership by 2027
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Ukraine's accession to the European Union is "one of the key security guarantees" both for his country and Europe, Azernews reports.
"After all, Europe's collective strength is possible, in particular, thanks to Ukraine's security, technological, and economic contributions," he claimed, arguing that Ukraine should join the EU by 2027 and hoping for backing by member states.
Kiev launched the accession process in June 2024.
According to the EU's current timeline, preparations for joining the Union should be finished by 2027, but further negotiations will be needed until 2030. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka told Ukrinform earlier this month that accession by 2027 would be a "theoretical and exceptionally record-breaking possible date."
