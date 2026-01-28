Azerbaijan launches major reforms in state theatre management

28 January 2026 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has embarked on comprehensive reforms in the management system of state theatres, with the aim of modernizing their organizational structures and adapting them to contemporary management principles, Azernews reports citing the Culture Ministry.

The reforms include updates to theatre charters, management structures, and staffing schedules.

The main goal is to make management mechanisms in state theatres more efficient, flexible, and transparent, improve decision-making processes, and create better conditions for the realization of creative potential.

As part of the new approach, positions such as chief director, chief artist, artistic director, and similar roles have been removed from the existing management structure.

This decision was based not on the formal existence of these roles but on functional effectiveness.

The responsibilities of the omitted positions have been redistributed within a more agile and results-oriented management model.

These functions will now be carried out under collegial management principles through newly established structural units.

The primary objective is to move away from decision-making centered on a single individual and instead foster a system of collective responsibility, with clearly defined roles that promote greater transparency and efficiency across theatre operations.