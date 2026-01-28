Electric buses to be introduced in Nakhchivan and liberated areas

28 January 2026 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

New electric buses are set to be put into operation in Nakhchivan this year, with similar plans underway for the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

As reported by Azernews, the announcement was made by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov during a roundtable discussion dedicated to the implementation of the “State Program on Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030” for 2025.

Hummatov stated that new buses will be introduced in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic this year, with a focus on deploying electric buses to improve the efficiency and environmental sustainability of public transport.

As a result, Azerbaijan’s public transport system will continue its transition toward cleaner and more energy-efficient electric vehicles.

It was also noted that within the framework of the COP29 conference, 160 electric BYD buses were delivered to Azerbaijan as part of a pilot project and have already been put into service. The buses were supplied under an agreement signed with the Chinese company BYD Company Limited.