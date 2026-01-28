Kazakhstan eyes adoption of Azerbaijan’s electronic export model

28 January 2026 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Kazakhstan has expressed strong interest in implementing Azerbaijan’s electronic export model, following a working meeting between the “Azexport.az” portal and “GazTrade,” the Trade Policy Development Center of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration, Azernews reports.

According to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, the main aim of the meeting was to study Azerbaijan’s experience in electronic exports and explore the possibility of applying this model to a similar digital platform planned in Kazakhstan.

During the visit, the Kazakh delegation—representing one of Central Asia’s leading countries in digital solutions—became familiar with the operational mechanisms of the Azexport portal. Legal and technical specialists from GazTrade received detailed briefings on the portal’s management principles, integration with international e-commerce organizations, export order processing, and logistics management systems.

The discussions also focused on adapting Azexport’s digital infrastructure to Kazakhstan’s export potential, as well as opportunities for mutual technological exchange between the two countries.

Looking ahead, the parties plan to broaden cooperation by developing joint digital exhibition and trade platforms, supporting the startup ecosystem, and organizing training programs in the digital economy, signaling a deeper partnership in regional digital trade development.