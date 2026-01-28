UEFA Champions League: FC Qarabag set for clash with Liverpool

28 January 2026 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The league phase of the UEFA Champions League comes to a close on January 28, Azernews reports.

FC Qarabag will face England's "Liverpool" away from home in the final eighth round.

The match will be played at Anfield and will kick off at 00:00 Baku time. Slovak FIFA referee Ivan Kruzliak will officiate the game.

FC Qarabag currently sit 18th in the standings with 10 points. A victory over Liverpool would secure the Azerbaijani champions a place in the play-off stage.

However, in the event of a draw or defeat, the Agdam-based club would have to wait for the outcomes of other matches to determine their fate.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans worldwide.

Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time.

The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.

The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League marks the 71st edition of Europe's top club football competition, and the 34th since it was rebranded from the European Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

The final will take place on May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.