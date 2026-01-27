Puma shares surge on Anta stake deal

27 January 2026 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Shares of Puma SE surged more than 16% on Tuesday after China’s sportswear giant Anta Sports Products Limited announced plans to acquire a 29.06% stake in the German company from the Pinault family for €1.5 billion, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Once the deal is completed, Anta Sports will become Puma’s largest shareholder. As part of the transaction, the Chinese firm will purchase 43.01 million shares at €35 per share in cash, representing a significant premium to Puma’s previous closing price of €21.63. The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Following the announcement, Puma shares climbed 16.27% by 9:22 a.m. CET, trading at around €25.15 per share.

Market analysts view the move as a strategic expansion by Anta Sports into the European premium sportswear segment, potentially strengthening Puma’s presence in the Asian market, where Anta has extensive retail and distribution networks. The partnership could also open the door to joint product development and deeper supply-chain integration, helping Puma compete more effectively with global rivals such as Nike and Adidas.

Interestingly, the deal highlights a broader trend of Chinese companies increasing their stakes in established European brands, seeking global recognition and technological expertise, while European firms gain access to fast-growing Asian consumer markets.