Iran summons Italian ambassador over remarks on IRGC
Iran has summoned Italy’s ambassador to Tehran, Paola Amadei, to the Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports, citing Iranian media outlets.
The move followed remarks by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani suggesting that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) should be designated as a terrorist organization.
During the meeting, Alireza Yousefi, head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Western Europe Department, described the Italian foreign minister’s position as “irresponsible.” He warned that any actions against the IRGC, which he said is an integral part of Iran’s armed forces, would have “dangerous consequences.”
Iran urged the Italian government to revise what it called a “reckless approach” toward Tehran, reiterating that initiatives to label the IRGC as a terrorist organization are unacceptable.
On January 26, Tajani said Italy planned to raise the issue of designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization at the European Union level.
