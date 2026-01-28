Azerbaijan Basketball Championship to resume with postponed match

28 January 2026 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

A postponed match from the 11th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League will take place in Baku on January 28, Azernews reports.

Sabah will go head-to-head with Neftchi in a highly anticipated encounter.

The game will be held at the Baku Sports Palace, with tip-off scheduled for 20:00.

Currently, Sabah sit second in Group A with 25 points, while Neftchi occupy third place with 19 points.

The Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL) is the country's premier men's professional basketball competition, organized by the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation (ABF).

Established in its current format to foster elite-level basketball, the league features 12 teams in the 2024/2025 season and follows a structure that includes a regular season and playoff stage to crown the champion.

BC Sabah is one of the league's leading clubs, having secured recent championship titles.

Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has played a major role in the development of basketball in the country.

In 1994, ABF became a full member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), making it possible for national basketball teams to join international competitions.

In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held in Baku.

In 2006, the men's basketball team ranked first at the FIBA European Development Cup in Albania.

Four years later, the national team became first at the Novruz-2010 International basketball tournament.

Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The team won one gold and one silver medals for Azerbaijan.

Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve, attracting more sports fans.