Another shipment of electrical humanitarian aid sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine

27 January 2026 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Another shipment of electrical equipment humanitarian aid has been dispatched from Azerbaijan to Ukraine, continuing Baku’s support for Kyiv amid ongoing reconstruction and recovery needs, Azernews reports.

The latest batch of aid was sent from the Sumgait Technologies Park by the Ministry of Energy in accordance with an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

According to Ukrainian and regional media, the humanitarian cargo, provided at Ukraine’s request, includes 12 low‑voltage panels, 11 generators, 5 transformers and 27,000 meters of cables and wires, with a total value of about $1 million.

This is not the first time Azerbaijan has delivered aid of this kind. In August 2025, another shipment of electrical equipment, including nearly 90,000 meters of electrical cables and wires, 25 generators and 7 transformer sets, was sent to Ukraine to help restore stable power supplies in war‑affected regions.

Earlier in February 2025, Azerbaijan had already dispatched humanitarian electrical supplies from the Sumgait Technology Park under a presidential order, including thousands of meters of cables and dozens of transformers, aimed at supporting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure recovery.

Overall, Azerbaijan’s humanitarian support to Ukraine, especially in the energy and electricity sector, has steadily expanded in response to Kyiv’s needs. As of the latest shipments, the total value of such assistance, including reconstruction and restoration efforts, has now exceeded $45 million, according to Azerbaijani sources.