World's first humanoid robot factory opens in China

27 January 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese company Eyou Robot Technology has inaugurated a factory dedicated to the production of joints for humanoid robots, becoming the world’s first specialized facility of its kind, Azernews reports.

Located in Shanghai, the factory is designed to produce up to 100,000 joints per year, with the potential to expand production by threefold. Eyou Robot Technology estimates that these joint modules account for roughly 50% of the total cost of a single humanoid robot, highlighting their critical role in the industry.

The expansion of production is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the market ahead of the anticipated start of mass sales of humanoid robots. By focusing on supplying key components, the manufacturer aims to secure a strategic niche before the large-scale growth of the humanoid robotics industry.

Previously, Chinese engineers reported in the journal Science Advances on the development of a new type of robotic limb that mimics the structure of human leg bones. According to researchers, hundreds of research and engineering teams worldwide are currently working to enhance humanoid robots, from improving mobility and dexterity to integrating AI-powered perception systems.

Experts suggest that advances like Eyou Robot Technology’s joint modules could significantly accelerate the adoption of humanoid robots in industries ranging from healthcare and eldercare to logistics and personal assistance. Some even predict that these robots may become commonplace in urban households within the next decade, transforming daily life in ways previously imagined only in science fiction.