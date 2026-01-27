Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister departs for official visit to China
On January 27, 2026, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, departed for an official visit to the People’s Republic of China.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the visit to Azernews.
According to the statement, during the trip, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to meet with China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, on January 28.
