FC Qarabag to face Liverpool in UEFA Champions League [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC has embarked on a crucial journey to face the renowned Liverpool FC in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Azernews reports.

Qarabag FC has flown to England on a chartered flight.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place in the early hours of January 29, at 00:00 Baku time.

Qarabag has completed its preparations and will be aiming to secure a positive result in the iconic Anfield Stadium against the English giants.

As the match approaches, fans are eagerly debating the strategic approach Qarabag will adopt, as well as how Liverpool’s home advantage may influence the outcome.

Recall that the match between FC Qarabag and Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt ended in a 3–2 win for the Azerbaijani club.

Following this result, Qarabag move up to 17th place in the standings with 10 points, while Eintracht Frankfurt, with 4 points, sit in 33rd position.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans around the world.

Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time.

The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.

The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League marks the 71st edition of Europe's top club football competition, and the 34th since it was rebranded from the European Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

The final will take place on May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.