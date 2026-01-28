Baku unveils 25 major road projects under 2025–2030 transport infrastructure plan

28 January 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Twenty-five road projects outlined in the “State Program on Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku City and Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030” are related to the construction of road infrastructure.

As reported by Azernews, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov made the remarks today during a roundtable discussion dedicated to the implementation of the State Program for 2025.

He noted that construction is currently underway on four of the projects, including the Bilgah–Novkhani–VAZ Circle–Khirdalan–M-4 road, the Academic Hasan Aliyev Street–Koroghlu metro station connection, the Khagani Rustamov–Agha Nematulla road, and the VAZ Circle–M-4 Shamakhi highway.

Hummatov added that construction is expected to begin this year on four additional roads: the Mohammad Khiyabani–Circular Road-1 section, the M-4–Khirdalan (city center) tunnel, the Khirdalan Circle, and the Abdulvahab Salamzadeh–Ziya Bunyadov road.