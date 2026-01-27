US raises tariffs on some South Korean goods

27 January 2026 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The United States has decided to raise tariffs on certain goods imported from South Korea, increasing duties from 15% to 25%, Azernews reports.

“Since the South Korean legislature has not approved our historic trade agreement — which is, of course, its prerogative — I am raising tariffs on automobiles, lumber, pharmaceutical products, as well as all retaliatory duties, from 15% to 25%,” the White House stated.

Former President Donald Trump noted that Washington and Seoul reached a trade agreement in July 2025, with its terms reaffirmed in October. However, the deal has yet to be ratified by South Korea’s parliament. “Why didn’t the Korean legislature approve it?” Trump asked rhetorically.

“Our trade agreements are extremely important for America,” he said. “In each case, we moved quickly to lower tariffs in line with the agreed terms. We naturally expect our trading partners to do the same.”

Analysts point out that the tariff increase could strain U.S.–South Korea economic relations, particularly in the automotive and pharmaceutical sectors, which are deeply integrated across global supply chains. Higher duties may lead to increased costs for manufacturers and consumers in both countries, while also encouraging companies to reconsider production locations.

The move comes amid a broader global trend toward more assertive trade policies, as governments increasingly use tariffs not only as economic tools but also as leverage in political negotiations. Some experts warn that prolonged tariff disputes could slow regional economic growth, while others argue they may accelerate efforts to diversify trade partnerships and reduce dependence on single markets.