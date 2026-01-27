Culture Ministry modernizes theatre management system [PHOTOS]

27 January 2026 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has taken significant steps to modernize the management system of state theatres across Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The new measures are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and strengthen the overall governance of the nation's theatre institutions.

In line with the requirements of the "Law on Theatre and Theatre Activities," the charters, organizational structures, and staff schedules of state theatres have been revised and officially approved.

These changes were developed through extensive consultations involving theatre directors, sector experts, and relevant commissions, beginning last year.

The newly approved regulations are designed to streamline theatre operations, improve management efficiency, and clearly define functional responsibilities.

The measures aim to ensure sustainable development for theatre institutions, elevate the quality of both creative and administrative work, and strengthen transparency and consistency in management processes.

In addition, the recently adopted "Azerbaijani Culture–2040" Concept sets forth key strategic goals for the development of theatre arts. Within this framework, the legal foundation for theatre will be gradually refined, including potential updates to theatre legislation, supporting the future growth of Azerbaijani theatre and reinforcing its position on the international cultural stage.

On January 14, 2026, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree formally approving the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Cultural Concept, a long-term strategic plan designed to guide the nation's cultural development over the next twenty years.

The Concept emphasizes harmonizing tradition with modernity, safeguarding national identity while fostering sustainable growth in the cultural sector and enhancing Azerbaijan's presence on the international stage.

Its aim is to establish a contemporary cultural framework that upholds national and moral values while promoting systematic, long-term development across all cultural fields.

Overseen by the Culture Ministry, the Concept proposes a phased and integrated implementation strategy spanning three periods: 2026–2030, 2031–2035, and 2036–2040, with each stage featuring clear objectives and institutional mechanisms to monitor and ensure progress.