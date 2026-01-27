Meta, TikTok and YouTube face trial

27 January 2026 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Internet giants Meta, TikTok, and YouTube are set to face trial in the United States in a high-profile case that could pave the way for numerous similar lawsuits, Azernews reports.

The platforms are accused of contributing to a growing mental health crisis among young people. The lawsuit was filed following the story of a 19-year-old California resident, who claims that her excessive use of these social media platforms worsened her depression and led to suicidal thoughts.

Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify in court. Meta plans to argue that its products are not directly responsible for users’ mental health issues. However, according to media reports, the company previously withheld data suggesting that taking just a week off social media can significantly reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Legal experts note that the case could have far-reaching consequences for the tech industry, potentially reshaping how platforms handle user well-being, content moderation, and algorithmic recommendations. Some analysts even speculate that a ruling against these companies could lead to stricter regulations and mandatory mental health safeguards across social media.

The trial has already attracted widespread attention from psychologists, educators, and policymakers, sparking a broader public debate about the impact of social media on the mental health of the younger generation and the responsibility of tech giants to protect their users.