Azerbaijan warns of coordinated disinformation targeting strategic alliance with Türkiye

27 January 2026 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency (MEDIA) has warned of a growing wave of disinformation circulating across foreign online news platforms and social media, aimed at undermining the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Azernews reports.

According to a statement released by MEDIA and reported by Azernews, preliminary investigations indicate that the disinformation campaign originated from “Tsargrad.tv,” a Russian-language online resource. The agency said the content being spread relies on dubious sources, distorts reality, and seeks to manipulate public opinion.

“We strongly condemn and emphasize that such disinformation acts aimed against Azerbaijan, which seek to confuse public opinion with false and manipulative content, and which serve to target the brotherly and allied relations existing between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, are unacceptable,” the statement said.

MEDIA called on Azerbaijani and Turkish journalists and media organizations to take a principled stance against such attempts, urging them to avoid spreading unverified information and to act responsibly in safeguarding the information environment.

The agency also appealed directly to the public in both countries, advising citizens not to trust false reports and to rely solely on statements issued by official authorities.

In the statement, MEDIA emphasized that it will continue close cooperation with the Public Relations Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration to prevent similar incidents in the future and to ensure a coordinated and unified response to disinformation campaigns targeting Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations.

The warning comes amid heightened sensitivity around information security and strategic partnerships in the region, with officials stressing the need for vigilance against coordinated information manipulation.