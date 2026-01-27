Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan announce joint scientific competition

27 January 2026 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan State Agency for Science and Higher Education, in partnership with the Uzbekistan Innovative Development Agency, has launched a joint scientific competition as part of their collaboration, Azernews reports.

The competition will accept joint scientific projects in the following areas: energy, petrochemicals and materials science, agriculture and biotechnology, information technologies, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, ecology and environmental protection, climate change and water resources management, architecture, construction, design and urban sciences, pharmacology, and pharmaceutical sciences.

Researchers who wish to participate in the competition must identify a partner from the other country and submit a joint scientific project on the same topic that meets the criteria of both countries. Only projects that receive positive feedback from both parties at all stages will advance to the next round.

The deadline for submitting scientific projects on the Azerbaijani side is March 15. Projects should be submitted in the prescribed form to the email address: [email protected].

For more detailed information about the competition, interested parties can refer to the official announcement.