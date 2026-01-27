France approves social media ban for under 15s

27 January 2026 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament, has approved a bill that would ban social media use for teenagers under the age of 15, Azernews reports.

"The Bourbon Palace almost unanimously supported this bill," reports the press. "Deputies approved it in the first reading. The purpose of the legislation is to protect minors by restricting access to social networks for children under 15."

The bill was supported by 116 deputies, while 23 voted against it.

The author of the legislation, Laura Miller, a member of President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance Party, stated that the initiative aims to protect the mental health of French youth amid concerns about the growing influence of social media.

In addition to restricting social media use, the bill also includes a measure that prohibits the use of mobile phones in French high schools, reflecting broader efforts to reduce screen time and promote healthier learning environments.

Experts note that the legislation aligns with a growing trend in Europe, where several countries are considering stricter regulations on social media for minors. Critics argue that such measures may be difficult to enforce, while supporters believe they could help curb anxiety, cyberbullying, and online addiction among teenagers.

Similar policies have already been implemented in countries like Italy and the Netherlands, where social media restrictions are paired with digital literacy programs, suggesting that France may also adopt complementary educational initiatives to support young users in navigating the online world safely.