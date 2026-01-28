Azernews.Az

Wednesday January 28 2026

Azerbaijan banks post 1.162 bln manats profit in 2025, up 11% year-on-year

28 January 2026 15:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan banks post 1.162 bln manats profit in 2025, up 11% year-on-year
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Azerbaijan’s banking sector generated a net profit of 1.162 billion manats in 2025, marking an increase of 117 million manats, or 11%, compared with the previous year, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). According to the bank, banks operating in the country paid a total of...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more