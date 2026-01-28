MES rescuer conquers Mount Aconcagua [PHOTOS]

28 January 2026 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Sima Safarova, a rescuer with the Special Risk Rescue Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), has successfully completed a technical ascent of Mount Aconcagua (6,962 m), Azernews reports.

The climb was carried out at the initiative of the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation.

After reaching the summit, Safarova unfurled the Azerbaijan National Flag.

She also raised the flag bearing the emblem of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Rising to 6,961 meters (22,840 feet) above sea level, Aconcagua is the highest point in South America.

It also holds the distinction of being the highest peak in both the Western and Southern Hemispheres.

The mountain is part of the Andes range. It is also one of the legendary Seven Summits, representing the highest mountains on each of the world's seven continents.