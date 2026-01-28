ASCO repairs 26 vessels at Zığ Shipyard in 2025
Last year, the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company” (ASCO) carried out repairs on 26 vessels of various types at its Zığ Ship Repair and Construction Plant (ZGTTZ), Azernews reports.
According to ASCO, eight of these vessels underwent major repairs, 16 received shipyard-level maintenance, and two underwent routine repairs. Twenty of the repaired vessels belonged to ASCO, while the rest were owned by external organizations.
The repair work was carried out in accordance with international conventions, with the participation of ASCO’s highly qualified specialists.
ZGTTZ offers large-scale professional ship repair and marine engineering services. Additionally, since 2017, the plant has been certified to construct small-capacity vessels, expanding its capabilities in shipbuilding.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!