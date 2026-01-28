ASCO repairs 26 vessels at Zığ Shipyard in 2025

28 January 2026 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Last year, the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company” (ASCO) carried out repairs on 26 vessels of various types at its Zığ Ship Repair and Construction Plant (ZGTTZ), Azernews reports.

According to ASCO, eight of these vessels underwent major repairs, 16 received shipyard-level maintenance, and two underwent routine repairs. Twenty of the repaired vessels belonged to ASCO, while the rest were owned by external organizations.

The repair work was carried out in accordance with international conventions, with the participation of ASCO’s highly qualified specialists.

ZGTTZ offers large-scale professional ship repair and marine engineering services. Additionally, since 2017, the plant has been certified to construct small-capacity vessels, expanding its capabilities in shipbuilding.