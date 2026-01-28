Azerbaijan plans 25 new railway stations around Baku by 2030

28 January 2026 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

By 2030, an additional 25 railway stations and stops are set to be opened in the areas surrounding Baku, as part of a major transport infrastructure upgrade, Azernews reports, citing Anar Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Surface Transport Agency (AYNA), as he said during a roundtable discussion on the State Program for the Improvement of Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030.

According to Rzayev, the program includes extensive upgrades to the railway transport network in Baku and nearby regions. He outlined a phased restoration and construction plan for several key railway lines:

2026–2027: Restoration of the Yeni Suraxanı–Hövsan line

2026–2028: Restoration of the Bakıxanov–Binə–Qala line

2028–2030: Restoration of the Zabrat–Maştağa–Bağlar line

The program also calls for the rehabilitation of existing stations and the construction of new stations along these lines. Rzayev added that in 2025, a comprehensive assessment of the railway infrastructure was carried out, and design work has already begun.

Some of the planning has been completed, he noted. Optimization studies for stations and stops along the restored lines have been conducted, and locations for new stations have been identified. Specifically, the plans include:

Zabrat–Maştağa–Bağlar line: 7 stations, including Maştağa and Bağlar

Bakıxanov–Binə–Qala line: 7 stations, including Binə and Qala

Yeni Suraxanı–Hövsan line: 4 stations in total

Three of these new stations will be located in the Hövsan area. Additional plans include new stops at Baş Keşlə and Nərimanov stations, as well as the creation of stops at Kürdaxanı, Fatmayı, Saray, and Binəqədi. Construction of the Dərnəgül stop is currently ongoing.

This comprehensive plan reflects Azerbaijan’s ongoing commitment to modernizing its transport infrastructure, improving connectivity in the capital region, and supporting the country’s economic and urban development goals.