Ganja to host major wrestling championship

Wrestling holds a special place in Azerbaijan, where it is celebrated as both a sport and a cultural tradition. Azerbaijani athletes are known for their skill, discipline, and resilience.

The country has earned a reputation for successfully hosting major competitions, from European and World Championships to youth tournaments, welcoming athletes from around the globe with world-class venues and hospitality.

Cities like Baku, Ganja, and others have become key destinations for wrestling fans, showcasing Azerbaijan's ability to combine rich sporting heritage with modern event management.

This year, the spotlight turns to Ganja, which will host the next major wrestling championship, bringing together the country's top young athletes.

Ganja will host the wrestling competitions from February 3 to 13.

The event will kick off with the U-20 Azerbaijani Championship in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling from February 3–7.

This will be followed by the U-15 and U-17 National Championships in women's wrestling on February 8, and the U-17 Azerbaijani Championship in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling from February 9–13. All competitions will take place at the Ganja Sports Palace.

The 11-day championship will be organized in accordance with the regulations of United World Wrestling (UWW).

Matches will be officiated not only by local referees with international and national credentials but also by top-level (I-S category) referees invited from abroad.

Wrestlers finishing in the top three at the championships will earn a spot on the respective national teams.

The opening ceremony of the U-20 Azerbaijani Championship will take place on February 3 at 17:00, while the U-17 competition will officially open on February 9 at 17:00.

Fans can expect exciting surprises, with daytime sessions starting at 10:00 and decisive evening matches kicking off at 17:00.

Recall that Ganja Sports Palace also hosted the U-15 National Wrestling Championship last year.