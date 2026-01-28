Azernews.Az

Non-oil and gas revenues account for over half of Azerbaijan’s State Budget in 2025

28 January 2026 17:21 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Compared to 2024, revenues collected through tax authorities from the non-oil and gas sector increased by 978.6 million manats, or 8.9 percent, in 2025. Income from leasing state property and other sources rose by 120.8 million manats, or 10.7 percent, while revenues from paid services of budget organizations increased by 131.8 million manats, or 24.1 percent.

