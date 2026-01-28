Non-oil and gas revenues account for over half of Azerbaijan’s State Budget in 2025

28 January 2026 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Compared to 2024, revenues collected through tax authorities from the non-oil and gas sector increased by 978.6 million manats, or 8.9 percent, in 2025. Income from leasing state property and other sources rose by 120.8 million manats, or 10.7 percent, while revenues from paid services of budget organizations increased by 131.8 million manats, or 24.1 percent.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!