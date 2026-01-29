Iran vows swift military response as Trump warns of ‘far worse’ attack

29 January 2026 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared to respond swiftly and forcefully to any act of aggression against the country, Azernews reports.

“Our army is prepared, with their fingers on the trigger, to immediately and powerfully respond to any aggression against our beloved land, air, and sea,” Araghchi said.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump stated that any future attack on Tehran would be “far worse” than the one carried out last year, escalating already heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

In a separate statement posted on X, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s position on the nuclear issue, stressing that Tehran remains open to diplomacy under specific conditions.

Our brave Armed Forces are prepared—with their fingers on the trigger—to immediately and powerfully respond to ANY aggression against our beloved land, air, and sea.



“Iran has always welcomed a mutually beneficial, fair and equitable nuclear deal—on equal footing, and free from coercion, threats, and intimidation, which ensures Iran’s rights to peaceful nuclear technology, and guarantees no nuclear weapons,” he wrote.